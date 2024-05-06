  • Menu
Bear spotted eating coconut in Nandyal, triggers panic

Representation Image
Representation Image

Pilgrims were shocked to see bear eating coconut shells on the roadside near the Shikareswaram check post

Nandyal: Panic triggered among the commuters after a bear was spotted at the Srisailam Shikareswaram forest department check post. It is learnt during the night hours the bear came out to look for food.

Pilgrims were shocked to see bear eating coconut shells on the roadside near the Shikareswaram check post. Pilgrims got scared after seeing the bear. Immediately the pilgrims shot videos on their cell phones. Currently, bear videos are going viral on social media.

