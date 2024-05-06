Live
- Ruling, Oppn parties neglected irrigation projects: Sathyanna
- Kadapa dist records 84.05% registration for postal ballot voting
- Nifty forms Gravestone Doji candle
- Rs 68,417-cr fall in mcap at top-6 firms
- Rains to lash Telugu states for next two days
- Meeting the rising demand: Bachelor of data science graduates in job market
- Sleep loss most prevalent among popular teenagers in school: Study
- Exploring eco-philosophy in Margaret Atwood’s prose
- Mockery of Democracy: Criminals, Semi-literates as Poll candidates!
- Gang transporting ganja in tamarind sacks held
Just In
Bear spotted eating coconut in Nandyal, triggers panic
Highlights
Pilgrims were shocked to see bear eating coconut shells on the roadside near the Shikareswaram check post
Nandyal: Panic triggered among the commuters after a bear was spotted at the Srisailam Shikareswaram forest department check post. It is learnt during the night hours the bear came out to look for food.
Pilgrims were shocked to see bear eating coconut shells on the roadside near the Shikareswaram check post. Pilgrims got scared after seeing the bear. Immediately the pilgrims shot videos on their cell phones. Currently, bear videos are going viral on social media.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS