Bhanu Prakash demands probe into 2023 Parakamani theft case

Tirupati: BJP senior leader and TTD Trust Board member G Bhanu Prakash Reddy demanded the government to set up an inquiry commission headed by a sitting High Court judge to probe into the Parakamani theft case of Tirumala temple in 2023.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Reddy alleged that during the tenure of YSRCP government, the then TTD management had failed to inquire into the Parakamani theft even after the vigilance sleuth caught CV Ravi Kumar, who stole foreign currency worth Rs 72,000 during Parakamani (sorting and counting of Tirumala temple hundi offerings).

Ravi Kumar is a clerk at Pedda Jeeyar Mutt in Tirumala, who also manages Parakamani activities at the temple. The vigilance department even submitted a detailed report on the Parakamani theft, but TTD couldn’t take any action reportedly due to political pressure. After making a compromise, Ravi Kumar had donated 14 flats in Tirupati to the TTD.

Bhanu Prakash suspected that large amounts might have stolen in this case, hence he met the TTD chairman and the EO and insisted them for a high-level probe into the 2023 Parakamani theft case.

“I have explained the case details to BJP State president and MP Daggubati Purandareswari. BJP is determined to unearth this theft case and will see that all those involved in the case are punished,” he added. The BJP leader stated that there may be life threat to Ravi Kumar, the main accused in Parakamani theft case and urged Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and the DGP to give protection to him.

He also alleged that CCTV footage and other evidences were also removed from TTD records.