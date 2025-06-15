Bharath Gaurav train Aashada Amavasya starts on July 16

Vijayawada: Indian Railways – First Bharat Gaurav tourist train South Star Rail and Tour Times, India’s Top rated tourist train operator has announced their next departure to Khamkya, Puri – Kolkata – Gaya- Kasi - Ayodhya and Prayagraj as a Shakthi Peet Yatra with special chance to offer pinda daan on the occasion of Aashada Ammavsya at Gaya. The package will commence on July 16. This train facilitates tourist to board from Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, Chirala, and Vijayawada the Coastal Andhra. The total duration of the tour package is 12 days.

In a press release on Saturday, Vidula Regional Manager Tour Times and Vignesh G, Product Director, Indian Railways Bharath Gaurav Train stated that the This Special Tourist Train is well equipped with variety of amenities, including PA Systems for Announcements Onboard, Dedicated Coach Security & Tour Managers, Travel Insurance, Hotels, Sightseeing & Transfers, and Unlimited South Indian Meals and Onboard and off board.

No Luggage Worry – Carry only Luggage Needed for Night Stay or Sightseeing that will make your Journey Hassle – Free. Tourists can also avail LTC/LFC facility. This package comes with 33% subsidiary from Indian Railways. The fares and charges are stated below. SL (Budget) Rs 27,000 /-; 3 AC (Comfort) Rs 44,050 /-; 2 AC (Deluxe) Rs 53,500 /-; 1 AC (Luxury) Rs 59,750 /-.

Tourists can book only by contacting 9355 0210 516 and to book online visit www.tourtimes.in.