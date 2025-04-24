Live
- Affordable Apartments in Bengaluru Under ₹50 Lakh: Best Areas to Buy
- RGM Engineering College celebrates English Language Day with fervour
- Political Parties Condemn Terror Attack
- Perplexity AI Voice Assistant Launches on iOS
- First-ever mall in panchayat jurisdiction comes up in Dakshina Kannada
- Sindhura Reddy directs officials to resolve all grievances at OD Cheruvu event
- Severe traffic disruptions due to construction work at Chennamma Circle
- High alert sounded in Tirumala
- Ravikiran to receive 25th SVN Memorial National Award
- Tejasvi Surya travels with families of Pahalgam victims
Bhashyakara utsav begins in Tirumala
The Bhashyakarala Utsavam commenced at the Tirumala on a grand religious note on Wednesday in Srivari temple.
Tirumala: The Bhashyakarala Utsavam commenced at the Tirumala on a grand religious note on Wednesday in Srivari temple.
This festival will be observed for 19 days and Sri Bhashyakarla Sattumora will be held on May 02.
Bhagavad Ramanujacharya wrote a commentary on Mimamsa Grandha called “Sribhashyam” on the basis of Vishistadvaita theory. That’s why they he was named Bhashyakara.
Bhashyakarla Sattumora is being observed in Srivari Temple every year in the advent of Arudra Nakshatra on the day in which Sri Ramanuja was born.
On the first day of the Bhashyakara Utsavam, on Wednesday morning, after the first bell in the Srivari temple, a procession of Sri Ramanuju was conducted on a golden Tiruchi in the four Mada streets of the temple.
On this occasion, the Jeeyangars conducted a Divya Prabandha Goshti. HH Sri Pedda Jeeyar Swamy, HH Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamy of Tirumala, temple officials were also present.