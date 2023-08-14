Bhimavaram: Indian sportspersons urged to go global

Bhimavaram: Indian sportspersons should reach greater heights internationally, said West Godavari additional superintendent of police SV Subba Raju while inaugurating the state-level under-20 boys and girls fencing championship-23-24 at SRKR Engineering College here on Sunday. AP State Fencing Association secretary GSV Krishna Mohan presided over the meeting.



The Addl SP said that though the country is leading across the world in science and technology, our sportspersons are still lagging behind. He underlined the importance of overcoming the shortfall in sports and appealed to the youth to put in more efforts to excel in sports.

The senior police officer recalled that he could secure a seat in the post graduate course in Andhra University under sports quota. A good sportsperson never indulges in vices and at the same time will excel in sports too, he said. Adressing the gathering, College Principal Dr M Jagapati Raju said that the SRKR students are securing first place in both sports and technological competitions. GSV Krishna Mohan said that fencing is being given priority in allotment of seats under sports quota. Last year, a sizable number of fencing sportspersons secured seats in the IITs and NITs.

College physical director and organising secretary of the Fencing championship P Satyanarayana Raju recalled that the college had been organising a number of sports championships during the last two years to encourage sportspersons.

College committee vice-president SV Ranga Raju, Fencing Association district president Challa Ramu, assistant physical director Ch Harimohan, G Sarika, Avinash and others were present. In all, 314 sportspersons from all the 26 districts participated in the competitions.