Bhimili Siddham meeting successful, YSRCP will bag three Rajya Sabha seats; YV Subba Reddy

YSRCP north Coastal Andhra in-charge YV Subba Reddy expressed his satisfaction with the response received for the Siddham meeting in Vizag.
YSRCP north Coastal Andhra in-charge YV Subba Reddy expressed his satisfaction with the response received for the Siddham meeting in Vizag. He announced that three more meetings will be held in the near future, including one in Nellore or Ongole, along with Eluru and Anantapur.
YV Subba Reddy highlighted that Chief Minister Jagan is actively preparing the workers for the upcoming elections. He emphasised that CM Jagan's focus is on both development and welfare, and the progress achieved by the government in the last five years is being recognised by the people. He also criticized Chandrababu's vision, stating that it only revolves around the development of Amaravati and lacks concern for the overall development of the state.
YV Subbareddy expressed confidence in winning three Rajya Sabha seats and stated that Chandrababu's conspiracies will not yield any results. He stated that all YSRCP MLAs are in support of the party's cause.