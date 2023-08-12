Bhumana assures all cooperation to CREDAI

Tirupati: The three-day property expo being organised by CREDAI, Tirupati began at PLR convention hall in the city on Friday.

TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy formally inaugurated the expo along with Mayor Dr R Sirisha and others.

Addressing the gathering, Bhumana said that there will be full cooperation with CREDAI. It will be ensured that there will be no problems for the CREDAI activities. He wished that more buyers should visit the expo and make it a grand success.

CREDAI Tirupati chapter chairman V Sreenivasulu said the expo will provide an opportunity for the aspiring buyers to fulfil their dream of having an own house and requested everyone to make use of the property show.

The visitors can get a better idea by going across several projects of the members of CREDAI and choose the better villas or flats according to their needs. As the bankers are also present at the expo, consumers can get instant bank loans based on their CIBIL scores.

CREDAI AP chapter president Ramana Rao said that every CREDAI member will offer quality construction according to the best satisfaction of buyers. The expo also provides an opportunity for those who wish to construct independent houses by offering different types of materials at one platform by reputed companies.

By taking the properties from CREDAI members buyers can have safety, security and quality to their properties.

Mayor Dr R Sirisha, Srisailam Devasthanam chairman Chakrapani Reddy, BJP leader G Bhanu Prakash Reddy and SBI DGM Varadarajan also spoke. CREDAI Tirupati chapter president M Rama Prasad Rao presided over the meeting while its secretary A Rajesh Babu, vice-president M Prabhakar and others were present.