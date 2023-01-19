Bhumana Karunakar Reddy inaugurates sewage treatment plant in pilgrim city

Tirupati: City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy along with Mayor Dr R Sirisha on Wednesday inaugurated the newly established Rs 14 crore sewage treatment plant (STP) at Vinayak Sagar in the city.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said the long awaited STP with a handling capacity of 5 MLD (million litres daily) is the biggest one being operated by a corporation and replenish Vinayak Sagar which is developed as a major leisure spot in the pilgrim city, with treated water.

Setting up the STP help the Corporation to check the sewage waters from the city flowing into Vinayak Sagar polluting the area and here after only the treated waters will be let into the tank, he said adding that after filling the Vinayak Sagar the treated water will be provided to farmers under tank water for cultivation of crops in the down reaches of the tank.

Mayor Sirisha and Commissioner Anupama Anjali said commissioning of the STP built under the Tirupati Smart City Project will also facilitate the mass immersion of Vinayaka idols during Ganesh Chaturthi festival in the pilgrim city in the water devoid of any pollution.

Tank water will be utilised for enhancing greenery in the tank area where series of development works for providing an array of facilities including walking track, park, gym, children play area, cycling track, food court etc. going on as part of beautification of Vinayak Sagar also under smart city project, they said observing that the day was not far away for Vinayak Sagar metamorphosed into a major tourist attraction for not only the locals but also pilgrims. Deputy Mayors Mudra Narayana, Bumana Abhinaya Reddy, Corporation officials and others were present.