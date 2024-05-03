5 Devices to Keep Kids Safe and Entertained during Summer Vacation

Wranga AppSummer vacation is a time for fun and relaxation, but it's also a time when kids tend to spend more time watching television or consuming content online. With the rise of digital technology, you must ensure your children's safety while they explore the virtual world. During the summer break, parents may want to consider utilizing several safety devices to help keep their children secure. 1. The first is the Baatu Enable Tab, which is designed to be a trusted companion for young learners, providing a secure digital playground where they can explore, create, and grow. Built on the latest Android OS, the Enable Tab seamlessly integrates cutting-edge parental controls that empower parents to guide their children's online experiences. With screen time limits, app blocking, and location tracking, parents can establish healthy boundaries while nurturing responsible digital habits. Detailed usage reports offer invaluable insights, promoting transparency and open dialogue. The Enable Tab is more than just a device; it's a gateway to endless possibilities for learning, play, and connection within a secure digital ecosystem.

2. Secondly, there is Wranga, an app dedicated to making the internet a safer place for children through child-centred artificial intelligence policies, research, and technology. It prioritizes child safety, rights, and education by involving them in AI design and advocating for a balanced digital environment.

3. Another option is Qustodio. This app allows parents to set time limits for devices and specific applications to prevent their children from becoming overly absorbed in screen time. Additionally, it can block adult websites and monitor a child's YouTube viewing to shield them from disturbing content.

4. Norton Family offers online safety tools for filtering content and setting healthier limits for kids. It helps parents ensure their children can visit websites, watch videos, and use mobile apps on their devices within appropriate boundaries, protecting them from unsuitable material.

5. Finally, Happinetz is an Internet filtering device enabling safe WiFi browsing tailored for children. A product made in India, when connected to a WiFi router, it filters inappropriate and adult content across apps, devices, and browsers.

As a parent in the digital age, it's crucial to have ongoing conversations with your children about online etiquette, privacy, and identity protection. Explain the importance of being respectful and kind in their online interactions, and discuss the consequences of cyberbullying. Encourage them to be upstanders and stand up against such behaviour. Additionally, emphasize the need to keep personal information private and avoid oversharing on social media platforms. Teach them to be cautious about the content they share and with whom they share it.

