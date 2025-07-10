Bhuvaneswari flays derogatory comments against TDP MLA

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s wife Nara Bhuvaneswari on Wednesday condemned the derogatory comments made by YSRCP leader and former MLA Nallapureddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy against TDP Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy. Bhuvaneswari took to the social media platform ’X’ on Wednesday to condemn the remarks made by the former MLA from Kovur in the Nellore district. “I stand in solidarity with Kovvur MLA Smt. Prashanthi Reddy Garu and firmly condemn the derogatory remarks made against her. Such statements expose a deeper, troubling anti-woman mindset within the institutions they come from, and they have no place in our society,” posted Bhuvaneswari, who is the vice-chairperson and managing director of Heritage Foods Limited.

“Women lead with strength, integrity, and merit. Derogatory words can’t diminish our worth or break our spirit. Our culture values and upholds respect for women. Any attempt to undermine that must be rejected by all. Today and always, we stand united against this mindset and in strong support of every woman’s dignity,” she wrote. Bhuvaneswari’s sister and BJP MP Daggubati Purandeswari also condemned the remarks made by the YRSCP leader.

She stated that the inappropriate comments made by Prasannakumar Reddy, who was elected as an MLA six times, disregarding his responsibility towards women, are intolerable to a civilised society. ”We demand that he unconditionally offer a public apology to Prashanthi Reddy garu. On this occasion, I also state that if his wife or mother accepts his comments, I will withdraw my demand,” said Purandeswari, the MP from Rajahmundry. Earlier, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu termed the comments against Prashanthi Reddy as “utterly disgusting”.