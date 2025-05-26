BJP attributes credit to Centre’s efforts

Vijayawada: BJP state official spokesperson Sadineni Yamini Sarma said India became the fourth largest economy in the world by surpassing Japan.

In a press release on Sunday, Yamini Sarma said India achieved a big milestone due to the economic reforms being implemented by the Central government since 2014.

She conveyed greetings to the people of India on behalf of Andhra Pradesh. She said economic initiatives like Make in India, Gati Sakthi, Start-up India, trade agreements made with other countries, Atma Nirbhar Bharat, Jan Dhan etc are giving good results. She said Andhra Pradesh too will become Viksit AP. She responded to the NITI Ayog Report which claimed India became the fourth largest economy in the world after the US, China and Germany.