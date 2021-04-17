BJP candidate demands repoll

Tirupati: Alleging large scale irregularities, BJP candidate K Ratna Prabha demanded repolling in Tirupati city.

Speaking to the media, after staging a protest at West Police station here on Saturday, the BJP nominee said outsiders holding bogus voter ID card and voter slip were brought from outside and voted in the election resulting in hundreds of genuine voters who came to vote to return upset as their votes already polled.

She said in many booths, YSRCP activists forcibly took away BJP agents from the booths to see the polling of bogus vote go on with no hindrance.

The police instead of taking action on YSRCP activists for indulging in irregularities filed cases against the BJP activists for trying to prevent bogus voters in many booths.

The election authorities and police failed to respond to her complaints and no action to check outsiders coming to polling booths to cast vote, she said