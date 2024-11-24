BJP celebrates victory in Maharashtra Assembly polls

  • Menu
Highlights

BJP activists led by party cultural wing convener Gundala Gopinath Reddy and State committee member Chanda Reddy celebrated party victory in Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Tirupati : BJP activists led by party cultural wing convener Gundala Gopinath Reddy and State committee member Chanda Reddy celebrated party victory in Maharashtra Assembly elections. They burst crackers and distributed sweets to people, sharing the joy with them.

Speaking on the occasion, Gundala Gopinath Reddy and Chandra Reddy stated that the massive victory in Maharashtra clearly reveals that people are with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA government at the Centre. The NDA government’s development initiatives coupled with Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis’ able leadership resulted in the NDA winning in Maharashtra Assembly elections with the huge majority, they stated.

Party activists Murali, Janardhan Reddy, Thondamanati Subrahmanyam Reddy, Mastan, Kalyani, Jayanth Kunar, Surya Prakash were present.

