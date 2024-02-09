  • Menu
BJP demands state govt to implement Vishwakarma Yojana

BJP OBC Morcha leaders submitting a petition to joint collector N Tej Bharat in Rajamahendravaram on Thursday
Morcha leaders and BJP leaders meet joint collector N Tej Bharat and submit a petition in this regard

Rajamahendravaram: BJP OBC Morcha has demanded the state government to end its negligence in the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana.

Morcha leaders and BJP leaders met joint collector N Tej Bharat and submitted a petition in this regard at the district collector’s office on Thursday. District president of OBC Morcha KS Sairam said that the Indian government is running the Vishwakarma Yojana ambitiously and they are providing support to 18 types of handicrafts.

He alleged that the state government is neglecting help provided through the scheme to the workers of carpentry, goldsmiths, potters, blacksmiths, artisans, boat makers, tanners, cobblers, masons, basket weavers, brooms, mat makers, toy makers, Rajakas, and barbers. The scheme, which contributes to the development of 60 per cent of the population, will make youth part of the country’s progress. Awareness programmes should be conducted at the district-level on this scheme, but they are being conducted nominally and the meetings of the implementation committee have been postponed several times, he said.

BJP state executive member Narsipalli Harika, OBC Morcha district general secretary Mannem Srinivas, Vice-President Matta Nagababu, BJP Rajahmundry Rural Convener Yanapu Yesu, Mahila Morcha General Secretary A Lakshmi, and others were present.

