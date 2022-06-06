BJP National President JP Nadda to visit AP today, to give directions on strengthening party

The national president of the BJP JP Nadda will visit the state on Monday and Tuesday as part of the party's organisational strengthening drive in the AP, along with programs organised across the country to mark the completion of Narendra Modi' s eight-year tenure as prime minister. The BJP has classified more than 40,000 polling stations in the state into 9,000 power centers and appointed in-charges for them.



Nadda will meet the in-charges of powerhouses in the state on Monday morning in Vijayawada. Arriving at Gannavaram Airport at 11 a.m., he will attend a meeting of power centre in-charges at the Siddhartha Pharmacy College ground in Vijayawada. A meeting with Vijayawada city and NTR district dignitaries will be held at Venue Function Hall at 5 pm. At night, the he will meet the BJP state core committee and general secretaries to discuss the party's future strategies.

He would stay overnight in Vijayawada and visit Kanakadurgam on Tuesday morning and proceed to Rajahmundry. There will be a meeting with the beneficiaries of the Central Government schemes. In the evening he will attend a public meeting and leave for Delhi. Party state general secretaries Vishnuvardhan Reddy and Suryanarayana briefed the media on Nadda's state visit. BJP national general secretary Daggubati Purandeswari told reporters that his party's national leaders would decide how to reach an alliance with the Jana Sena.