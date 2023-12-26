Live
- State govt misusing public funds, alleges Kanakamedala
- APCC to hold Seva Dal centenary fete in Kakinada
- CM YS Jagan attends wedding ceremonies
- 320 playgrounds decked up for ‘Aadudam Andhra’
- BJP observes ‘Good Governance Day’
- Jagan to inaugurate mega sports event ‘Aadudam Andhra’ today
- TSNAB apprehends illegal drug supplier
- CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy celebrates Christmas with family, friends
- Vajpayee’s birth anniversary celebrated
- Special officers for Praja Palana programme appointed
Just In
BJP observes ‘Good Governance Day’
Rajahmundry Rural BJP unit on Monday observed ‘Good Governance Day’ on birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Rajamahendravaram: Rajahmundry Rural BJP unit on Monday observed ‘Good Governance Day’ on birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
The programme was held under the direction of mandal vice- president Dhanala Ramalakshmi at the Vajpayee statue in the Satellite City Atal Garden in the presence of rural BJP members and locals of Mallaiah Peta, Dowleswaram, Venkatagiri, Hukumpet, and Satellite City areas.
District General Secretary Pannala Venkata Lakshmi Santoshi, Assembly Co-Convenor Yanapu Yesu, Rural Mandal President NVBN Achari, and others spoke on the occasion.
They praised Vajpayee for undertaking many development programmes with foresight.
Dr MT Surya Bhaskara Rao, Patnala Nagarjuna, M Satyanarayana, T Koteswara Rao, P Rambabu, DP Shastri, Bandaru Apparao, and others participated in the programme.