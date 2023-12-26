  • Menu
BJP observes ‘Good Governance Day’

BJP leaders paying tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Rajamahendravaram on Monday
BJP leaders paying tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Rajamahendravaram on Monday

Highlights

Rajahmundry Rural BJP unit on Monday observed ‘Good Governance Day’ on birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Rajamahendravaram: Rajahmundry Rural BJP unit on Monday observed ‘Good Governance Day’ on birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The programme was held under the direction of mandal vice- president Dhanala Ramalakshmi at the Vajpayee statue in the Satellite City Atal Garden in the presence of rural BJP members and locals of Mallaiah Peta, Dowleswaram, Venkatagiri, Hukumpet, and Satellite City areas.

District General Secretary Pannala Venkata Lakshmi Santoshi, Assembly Co-Convenor Yanapu Yesu, Rural Mandal President NVBN Achari, and others spoke on the occasion.

They praised Vajpayee for undertaking many development programmes with foresight.

Dr MT Surya Bhaskara Rao, Patnala Nagarjuna, M Satyanarayana, T Koteswara Rao, P Rambabu, DP Shastri, Bandaru Apparao, and others participated in the programme.

