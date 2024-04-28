Jadumani Singh, Akash Gorkha enter quarters of ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing

Mandengbam Jadumani Singh (51kg) and Akash Gorkha (60kg) registered victories to enter the U-22 quarterfinals as Indian boxers continued their winning run on Day Two of the ongoing ASBC Asian U22 & Youth Boxing Championships 2024 here on Sunday.

Jadumani Singh outperformed Aldarkhishig Battulga of Mongolia, winning the bout with an RSC (Referee Stop Contest) decision in Round 2. Akash, on the other hand, faced a tough challenge against another Mongolian, Ganbaatar Gan Erdene but made a remarkable comeback after losing the first round to win the bout 4-1.

Both the boxers will play their quarterfinal bouts on Tuesday.

Ajay Kumar (63.5kg) and Ankush (71kg) will begin their campaign in the U-22 category later on Sunday.

Late on Saturday, Jatin (57kg), Sagar Jakhar (60kg) and Yashwardhan Singh (63.5kg) also entered the next round. Jatin and Yashwardhan won their bouts with an identical 5-0 win while Sagar received a walkover from his opponent Leong Brandon of Singapore.

On Monday, 11 Indian boxers will be in action in their respective youth categories with Laxmi (50kg), Tamanna (54kg), Yatri Patel (57kg) and Shrusthi Sathe (63kg) in the women’s category, while Brijesh Tamta (48kg), Jitesh (54kg), Sagar Jakhar (69kg), Sumit (67kg), Rahul Kundu (75kg), Hemant Sangwan (86kg) and Lakshay Rathi (+92kg) in men’s category.

The Boxing Federation of India has fielded a 50-member squad to represent India in the ongoing prestigious tournament, which has been witnessing high-voltage action with the presence of 390-plus boxers from more than 24 countries, fighting for the medals across 25 weight categories.

The finals of the youth and U-22 categories will be played on May 6 and 7, respectively.