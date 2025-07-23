BJP organises Atmeeya Sammelan

Puttaparthi (Sri Sathya Sai district): The BJP organised an ‘Atmeeya Sammelan’ in Puttaparthi constituency to felicitate the newly-appointed district committee leaders under the leadership of town president Kalyan Kumar.

The event was graced by district BJP president G M Shekhar and former Kadiri MLA M S Parthasarathi as chief guests.

The newly-elected district general secretaries Harikrishna Goud and Amaradevendra Sake Obulesh, district official spokesperson Jyothi Prasad, State council members Sunil Vytla and L.V. Ramesh Babu, district treasurer Surendra Babu, secretaries Kusuma Jayaram and Dola Rajareddy, social media co-convener Medar Srinivasulu and executive committee members Soke Ram Anjaneyulu and Gayatri Yadav were felicitated with shawls by the district president.

Addressing the gathering, party leaders urged the newly-elected committee members to strengthen the party at the grassroots level and work diligently for its development.

They emphasised the importance of collaborating with senior party leaders, considering their advice and guidance while implementing new initiatives.

Also present at the event were State Dalit Morcha President Gudise Devanand, senior BJP leaders Talupula Gangadhar, Uttam Reddy, former general secretary Sudarshan Katti Rajareddy, Mekala Sheen, Kondam Raju Balagangadhar and town general secretaries Narayana and Lakshminarayana Naik, among others.

The meeting concluded with a call for unity, dedication and structured efforts to expand the BJP‘s reach and effectiveness across villages in the constituency.