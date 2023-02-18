BJP seeks graduates' support for MLC candidate

Ongole/ Chirala: BJP State general secretary Vetukuri Suryanarayana Raju requested the graduates in Prakasam district to support their candidate for East Rayalaseema Graduates MLC seat, Chennareddy Dayakar Reddy, and give their first preferential vote.

Addressing the media here on Friday, Suryanarayana Raju said that two family parties in the State are in the fight for power and neglecting development. He said the ruling party is even claiming credit for schemes funded by the Central government.

He questioned the State government as to what good it can do when it is unable to pay salaries to the employees. Noting that a double-engine sarkar is a remedy for family parties' politics, he requested public support for the BJP candidate in the MLC election as well as Assembly elections in the coming days.

Party Ongole district president PV Sivareddy, vice-president Ravulapalli Nagendra Yadav, AP Minority Morcha former president Khalifatulla Basha and others also participated in the meeting.

Meanwhile, BJP State president Somu Veerraju conducted a meeting with leaders and workers from Bapatla district in Chirala on Friday. He emphasised that the Union government is implementing more welfare schemes than the State government, and advised them to strive for the winning of East Rayalaseema Graduates MLC candidate, Dayakar Reddy, and make way for the formation of government in AP in alliance with Jana Sena Party.

Local leaders Aravapalli Kumar, Muvvala Venkataramana, Nageswara Rao and others also participated in the meeting.