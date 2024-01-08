BK Parthasarathy accused YSRCP govt. of failure

TDP Penukonda incharge BK Parthasarathy accuses Jagan of demolishing important structures like the Prajavedika and closing down the agriculture department, leading to a decline in the horticulture and grain farming sectors. He also highlighted the high number of farmer suicides and debts in the state under Jagan's rule, suggesting that his policies have negatively impacted the agricultural community.

Additionally, he criticizes Jagan for allegedly destroying irrigation systems and lacking understanding of farming and the value of water.

BK Parthasarathy also claimed that Jagan's government has failed to address important issues such as filling police jobs, providing investments, and creating employment opportunities. The speaker credits the Telugu Desam government, led by Chandrababu Naidu, for bringing industries to the state and establishing the KIA industry in the Penukonda Constituency. They compare this to Jagan's government allegedly driving out companies and focusing on illegal activities like ganja (marijuana) cultivation. The speaker also mocks Jagan's government for prioritizing volunteer jobs and mutton marts over teacher jobs.

Lastly, he suggests that despite changes in Jagan's team or party members, it will not alter the predicted defeat of the YCP (Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party).