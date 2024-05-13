CPI, KC(M) reiterate demand for one Rajya Sabha seat

Thiruvananthapuram : With both the leading allies – CPI and KC (Mani) in the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) on Monday expressing their desire for one of the two Rajya Sabha seats which the Left will win, things are heating up.

Three members are due to retire from Kerala from the Upper House on July 1, and the problem now is that while all the retiring members belong to the Left, the new nominees will see the Left winning two, while the Congress-led UDF is certain to win one seat.

The CPI is the second-biggest ally and Binoy Viswam, its sitting member who is retiring from the Upper House and who is also the state secretary of his party, on Monday told the media that the seat which the CPI holds will be the one that the CPI will get again.

KC (Mani) is the third-biggest ally which joined the Left in 2020, after their party split. The faction led by Jose K Mani joined the LDF.

On Monday at a special party meeting of KC (Mani) at Kottayam, chaired by party Chairman Jose K Mani who is also retiring on July 1, the party’s leaders said they will raise their demand at the appropriate forum.

“We wish to point out that, no one will forget that in the 2021 Assembly polls the ruling Left for the first time in history retained office, and this was because of the efforts of our party. We came with a Rajya Sabha seat and we are not interested in debating this in public, instead we will raise it at the appropriate forum,” said Mani.

The notification for the elections to the three seats is expected anytime now. Meanwhile the forthcoming LDF meeting is expected to discuss this issue.