Blood donation drive held

Employees and business associates by Adani Krishnapatnam Port Limited have voluntarily donated the blood.

Krishnapatnam: Employees and business associates by Adani Krishnapatnam Port Limited have voluntarily donated the blood. As many as 186 units of blood had been collected at the Blood Donation camp organized by the company.

Adani Foundation, as part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, the Adani Krishnapatnam Port Limited organised a day-long blood donation camp in association with the Indian Redcross Society (IRCS). Adani Krishnapatnam Port Limited Chief Executive Officer Jagdish Patel launched the programme by lighting the lamp.

He later thanked all the blood donors and the Indian Redcross Society, Nellore for organising the camp.

