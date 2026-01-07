Blowout fire at ONGC site shows signs of decline

Rajamahendravaram/ Amaravati: The fire triggered by a blowout at the ONGC site (Mori-5) at Irusumanda village in Malikipuram mandal of Konaseema district is gradually coming under control even as oil & gas major’s senior management has assumed operational control of the well and finalised a comprehensive blowout control plan on Tuesday.

A massive jet fire of up to 20 metres height and 25 metres width erupted around 12:20 pm on Monday near Mori and Irusumanda villages after a gas leak at the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)-owned well. Drilling operations were underway when the blowout occurred. The gas well is not operated by ONGC but by its Production Enhancement Contractor (PEC) Deep Industries Ltd, an Ahmedabad-based company.

Speaking at the site, Konaseema District Collector R Mahesh Kumar said ONGC officials advised that no one should remain within one-kilometre radius of the blazing gas well. Following this, the district administration evacuated 450 residents and shifted them to relief camps. Holidays were declared for two schools in the vicinity. He said water was drawn from a major irrigation canal located about 200 metres away to douse the flames. ONGC teams are working to prevent the spread of the fire and are arranging the required equipment to bring it fully under control, he said, adding that the government is extending all necessary support. He expressed hope that there would be clarity on full control of the fire within the next 24 hours.

The intensity of the blowout reduced to some extent on Tuesday. Although flames are still visible, ONGC’s crisis response teams stepped up efforts to fully contain the fire. Fire services personnel are continuously spraying water to bring down temperatures in the surrounding areas. Chemical mud is being pumped into the wellhead as part of the control measures. The fire, which has been burning for over 30 hours, has damaged nearby coconut plantations.

ONGC Director for Technology and Field Services Vikram Saxena said senior management and the company’s Crisis Management Team have taken operational control of the blazing well. He said temporary channels were dug from nearby irrigation sources to deploy high-capacity fire water pumps.

He added that experts were able to redirect the flame vertically. To minimise environmental impact within a 600-metre radius, air quality, noise levels and nearby water sources are being continuously monitored.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the blowout incident at a meeting at the Secretariat, directing officials to prioritise public safety, transparent communication and swift relief for affected residents.

Senior officials briefed the Chief Minister on the prevailing conditions at the blowout site and containment measures underway to control the gas leak. Chief Secretary K Vijayanand, Home Minister V Anita, senior police officers and officials from the Chief Minister’s Office outlined the coordinated response being implemented by multiple departments to stabilise the situation and safeguard nearby habitations.

Naidu directed officials to assess losses and provide compensation to farmers whose coconut plantations were damaged by the fire, as well as to others who suffered property losses. He also advised seeking assistance from national and international expert agencies, if required, to bring the fire under complete control.

Emphasising long-term safety, the Chief Minister instructed officials to convene a meeting with ONGC and other partner organisations to evolve preventive measures and avoid similar incidents in the future.