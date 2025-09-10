Bollineni Nursing college students honoured by Guv

Tirupati: The 27th and 28th annual convocation ceremonies of Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, Vijayawada were held at Tummalapalli Vari Kshatriya Kalakshetra in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

At this event, State Governor Justice Abdul Nazeer presented the Professor Chadalavada Sri Lakshmi Memorial Gold Medal to Palavalasa Gopichandana of Bollineni Nursing College, Nellore, who secured the first position in the NTR University in the MSc Nursing department.

In this program, the chief guest, Dr OP Madhava, CEO of National Heart Institute University, New Delhi, Dr Pullala Chandrasekhar, VC of NTR University, and Dr Vemireddy Radhika Reddy participated.

Bollineni Nursing College CEO Giri Naidu, Principal Dr V Ashok, T Shivamala and the teaching staff congratulated the student.