Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi files nomination

Visakhapatnam: A festive mood prevailed as YSRCP Lok Sabha candidate Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi filed nomination in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

Accompanied by Rajya Sabha member YV Subba Reddy, Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, MLA candidates MVV Satyanarayana, Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar and MLC Varadhu Kalyani, among others, the MP candidate reached the Collectorate to file the nomination.

Earlier, the MP candidate and her husband Botcha Satyanarayana met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his reserve camp. After paying floral tributes to the statue of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, Jhansi Lakshmi along with her partymen reached the Collector office, taking out a huge rally from the party office at Lawsons Bay Colony via RK Beach.

Among others, Botcha Anusha and Sirisha Rani were present.