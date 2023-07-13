Botsa denies Pawan's allegations on data breach, says there is no such thing

Andhra Pradesh Minister Botsa Satyanarayana said that there is no need for the government to keep people's data in Hyderabad. Speaking to media on Thursday, Botsa took a jibe at Pawan Kalyan and Chandrababu Naidu saying that the duo lives in Hyderabad and making false allegations on data breach.



Responding to Pawan's comments on Volunteers, the minister accused the latter of speaking inappropriately about women and spreading false accusations about the government on the volunteer system.



Minister Botsa stated that various states are considering implementing a voluntary system and accused Pawan Kalyan of obstructing it by spreading false information. He demanded that Pawan Kalyan reveal the details that intelligence agencies had provided him and to produce evidence in his claims

