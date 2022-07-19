Botsa Satyanarayana rubbishes Telangana minister's comments on Polavaram

Andhra Pradesh Minister Botsa Satyanarayana found fault with Telangana Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar for saying that Bhadrachalam is under flood due to the Polavaram project and that is the reason for the recent floods.



He advised Ajay to avoid unnecessary criticism and made it clear that they know what to do for the people of the merged villages in Andhra Pradesh. "If those villages are to be merged with Telangana, we will ask AP to be merged as well," Botsa said.



Minister Puvvada Ajay raised the issue of Polavaram project while speaking at the media conference held at TRS Legislative Party office. He said actions will soon be taken towards a permanent solution to the Bhadrachalam flood area.



He said 7 mandals were merged in AP and opined that five villages next to Bhadrachalam were demanded to be merged in Telangana. He said that Central government should think about this. He reminded that they had requested to reduce the height of Polavaram.