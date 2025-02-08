Botswana govt advisor lauds RTGS as ‘exemplary’

Secretariat (Velagapudi): Representatives from Botswana government lauded the performance of AP’s Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS) as a model of excellence.

Basima Dabuta, advisor to the Botswana government, visited the RTGS centre at the Secretariat on Friday, where he was warmly welcomed by Chief Executive Officer of RTGS K Dinesh Kumar.

During the visit, CEO Dinesh Kumar highlighted the pivotal role of the RTGS system, explaining that it was conceived under the guidance of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The system, he noted, acts as a vital link between the government and its citizens, ensuring efficient governance through real-time data integration.

Kumar elaborated on the various ways RTGS enhances government services, primarily by integrating information from different departments into a centralised Data Lake. He also shared exciting developments underway at RTGS, including the creation of specialised hubs that will leverage cutting-edge technologies like Artificial Intelligence, drones, and more.

Through these initiatives, the government aims at making services more accessible to the public.

One of the stand out features of RTGS is its WhatsApp-based governance services, which allow citizens to easily access 161 different services from one platform. Plans are already in place to expand the system to cover even more services in the future, further enhancing citizen engagement.

Impressed by the innovative system, advisor Basima Dabuta expressed keen interest in exploring the workings of RTGS firsthand. After the briefing, he commended the system as exemplary and expressed Botswana’s interest in potentially adopting a similar framework to improve governance and service delivery for their own citizens. The meeting was also attended by Madhuri, deputy CEO of RTGS, and other key officials.