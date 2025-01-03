BPCL Refinery gets Cabinet nod

Vijayawada: The state Cabinet which met here on Thursday focused on putting the state on the fast-track mode in terms of growth and approved the setting up of BPCL Refinery at Ramayapatnam in Nellore district, green ammonia production unit at Kakinada as per green energy policy and solar wind integrated projects at Nandyal and Kadapa. The other important project will be the 400 MW solar power unit of the Tata Energy in Kurnool district to provide employment to 1,380 persons.

Minister for Information and Public Relations Kolusu Parthasarathy said due to the policy of speed of business introduced by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the Reliance Industry had announced the setting up of the compressed energy plants to produce 11,000 tonnes of compressed gas.

He said the Rs 96,862 crore BPCL Refinery will provide employment to 2,400 people. The project is expected to be completed in phases by 2029. The green ammonia unit at Kakinada will be given stamp duty exemption.

The state government is now moving forward to implementing the pending super six poll promises. As soon as the state government gets funds from the Centre, it will release its share of money and implement ‘Annadata Sukhibhava’ scheme. It is also decided to launch ‘Talliki Vandanam’ scheme from the next academic year and before that it would hold the mega DSC exam.

On the investments front, the Cabinet gave its nod for investments of Rs 1.82 lakh crore by the State Investment Promotion Board. The minister said tenders for works on Amaravati capital city would be called soon and works worth Rs 2,723 crore would begin. The other significant decisions were shifting powers to municipalities to approve the building and layout permissions, upgrade ESI hospital in Tirupati as 100-bed hospital and sanction additional posts, allotment of land to upgrade ESI hospital at Prattipadu in Guntur district as 100-bed hospital.

The Cabinet further decided to allot space to TCS to set up development centre in Millenium Towers at Visakhapatnam.

Parthasarathy said the government decided to distribute Rs 20,000 to fishermen during the fishing ban season.