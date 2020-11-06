BPRDO pats Prakasam SP Siddharth Kaushal for Spandana, Parivartan

Ongole: Prakasam district SP Siddharth Kaushal participated in a videoconference organised by the Bureau of Police Research and Development Organisation, which studies the changes that need to be brought in the police organisations across the country, on Thursday. Learning about the Spandana and Parivartan projects, the BPRDO officials appreciated the SP and assured to consider them for suggesting to implement all over the country.

The BPRDO held a videoconference with top officers serving with technology in the police department from different states of the country regarding technological changes that need to be made in the police departments across the country.

As part of this, the SP explained that as part of the Spandana initiative implemented in Prakasam district, complaints have been received online from the public even during the coronavirus pandemic. He said that the police officials at the SP office sent them immediately to the concerned police station officers and arrangements have been made to take legal action.

He informed that as part of the Parivartan, reception centres are provided at all police stations and the staff is educated on the use of technology to provide a quick resolution to the public and the personnel are trained on behaviour with the public.

The SP said that in order to provide faster services to the people with the use of technology on a low budget, steps have been taken to enhance the skills of all staff so that everyone can develop knowledge towards technology. The SP told the BPRDO that the training being imparted on technology from the constable to the DSP to provide prompt services to the public is yielding good results.

The director of home guards and civil defence of Punjab DGP VK Bhawra, BPRDO officials DIG Om Prakash, SP Devabrat Nagi, and SP AK Vidhyarthi highly appreciated the SP and mentioned that the Spandana and Parivartan projects are effective and will bring good results, if implemented across the country.