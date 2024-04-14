BR Ambedkar birth anniversary celebrated in Puttaparthi

On the birth anniversary of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, a grand celebration was held in Puttaparthi Constituency YSRCP Office, with floral garlands placed on his portrait. The event was attended by Hindupur Parliament MP candidate Mrs. Boya Shanthamma, Puttaparthi Constituency MLA candidate Mr. Duddakunta Sridhar Reddy, and other key leaders.

Dr. Ambedkar, hailed as a visionary who laid the foundation for the development of modern India and authored the Indian Constitution, was commemorated for his efforts in uplifting the underprivileged sections of society. The leaders praised his inclusive approach in drafting the constitution, which catered to the needs of all communities.

Participants at the event included Dalit caste members, local public representatives, Vice Sarcp leaders, activists, and members of the public. The program served as a tribute to Dr. Ambedkar's enduring legacy and his contribution to shaping the democratic framework of the country.