Brahmanakotkur: Man commits suicide

Brahmanakotkur (Nandyal district): A 45-year-old man committed suicide by hanging from a tree on Thursday early morning. The incident took place at Sathanakota village under Brahmanakotkur police station limits.

The deceased was identified as Kumari Chandramouli. SI Nagarjuna said that Chandramouli, resident of Sathanakota village, was upset due to family issues for some time. Unable to find a solution to the issues, he might have committed suicide and hanged himself from a tree on the village outskirts on Thursday early morning.

A few villagers noticed Chandramoli body hanging from a tree and informed the family members and also the police. The police visited the spot and shifted the body to Nandikotkur government hospital for postmortem. Following a complaint from the deceased family members, police filed a case and took up investigation.