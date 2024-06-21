  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Brahmanakotkur: Man commits suicide

Representational Image
x

Representational Image

Highlights

Brahmanakotkur (Nandyal district): A 45-year-old man committed suicide by hanging from a tree on Thursday early morning. The incident took place at...

Brahmanakotkur (Nandyal district): A 45-year-old man committed suicide by hanging from a tree on Thursday early morning. The incident took place at Sathanakota village under Brahmanakotkur police station limits.

The deceased was identified as Kumari Chandramouli. SI Nagarjuna said that Chandramouli, resident of Sathanakota village, was upset due to family issues for some time. Unable to find a solution to the issues, he might have committed suicide and hanged himself from a tree on the village outskirts on Thursday early morning.

A few villagers noticed Chandramoli body hanging from a tree and informed the family members and also the police. The police visited the spot and shifted the body to Nandikotkur government hospital for postmortem. Following a complaint from the deceased family members, police filed a case and took up investigation.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X