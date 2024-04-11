  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

BS Maqbool flays Naidu, accuses of failing to deliver the promises

BS Maqbool flays Naidu, accuses of failing to deliver the promises
x
Highlights

BS Maqbool, MLA candidate of the Kadiri YSR Congress Party, criticized the Telugu Desam Party for breaking its word before the elections.

BS Maqbool, MLA candidate of the Kadiri YSR Congress Party, criticized the Telugu Desam Party for breaking its word before the elections. The TDP had previously deleted promises from its website that could not be implemented, and now they are making new promises to deceive the people of the state. Maqbool made these remarks during an election campaign event in Thurakavandlapalli, Koruguttapalli, Errasanipalli, Madikivandlapalli, Burujupalli, and other villages in Durrumala mandal.

Maqbool accused the TDP of being in a state of confusion and not knowing how to maintain the party in the difficult times of its survival in the state. He urged the people to remember the good done by Chief Minister YS Jagan mohan Reddy in the last five years and vote for the fan symbol to make him the Chief Minister for the second time. Chief Minister Reddy is set to release a public manifesto soon for the upcoming elections, which will benefit the people.

The campaign event was attended by former MLA Attar Chand Basha, State CEC Member Pula Srinivasa Reddy, Sewalal Zonal Incharge DK Babu, MP Rafi Naik, Mandal Convenor Fayaz, Former ZPTC Kulasekhar Reddy, and other local leaders and activists.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X