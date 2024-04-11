BS Maqbool flays Naidu, accuses of failing to deliver the promises

BS Maqbool, MLA candidate of the Kadiri YSR Congress Party, criticized the Telugu Desam Party for breaking its word before the elections. The TDP had previously deleted promises from its website that could not be implemented, and now they are making new promises to deceive the people of the state. Maqbool made these remarks during an election campaign event in Thurakavandlapalli, Koruguttapalli, Errasanipalli, Madikivandlapalli, Burujupalli, and other villages in Durrumala mandal.

Maqbool accused the TDP of being in a state of confusion and not knowing how to maintain the party in the difficult times of its survival in the state. He urged the people to remember the good done by Chief Minister YS Jagan mohan Reddy in the last five years and vote for the fan symbol to make him the Chief Minister for the second time. Chief Minister Reddy is set to release a public manifesto soon for the upcoming elections, which will benefit the people.



The campaign event was attended by former MLA Attar Chand Basha, State CEC Member Pula Srinivasa Reddy, Sewalal Zonal Incharge DK Babu, MP Rafi Naik, Mandal Convenor Fayaz, Former ZPTC Kulasekhar Reddy, and other local leaders and activists.

