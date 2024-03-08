BS Maqbool holds rally in 21 ward of Kadiri town

YSR Congress Party candidate BS Maqbool, who is contesting as MLA in the upcoming general elections, has kicked off his election campaign by participating in a rally in the 21st ward of the town on Thursday. Maqbul expressed his joy at the support he received from the people during the campaign, stating that their enthusiasm and encouragement are a clear indication that Chief Minister YS Jagan mohan Reddy will be re-elected for a second term.

During the campaign, Maqbool emphasized the importance of re-electing Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy, stating that only under his leadership will the people of the state continue to receive the welfare and development they have seen over the past five years. He urged all those who have benefited from the government's initiatives to support the YSR Congress Party in the upcoming elections.





The YSRCP's campaign efforts and opposition parties were also a topic of discussion among the voters at the rally. Maqbool highlighted the achievements of the YSRCP government and the need for continued progress under Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy's leadership.



State CEC member Pula Srinivasa Reddy, Town President Jilan Bhasha, YSRCP leader Pariki Sadik Bhasha, Municipal Councillors, YSR Congress Party leaders, and activists were among those who participated in the campaign rally. The event aimed to garner support for the YSR Congress Party and ensure a successful outcome in the upcoming elections.

