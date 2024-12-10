Budameru flood victims yet to receive succour

Vijayawada: The Budameru flood victims are yet to receive the relief and rehabilitation 100 days after the flood ravaged their houses in Budameru region, said CPM executive committee member Ch Babu Rao while staging dharna at Singh Nagar along with victims and CPM activists here on Monday.

The CPM demanded the government to take up immediate permanent remedy work to avoid floods in future to Budameru. They criticised the Central government for not releasing Rs 7500 crore as demanded by the state government as flood relief.

They lambasted the people’s representatives of the Alliance government for their silence on the problem. Several thousands of victims are yet to receive the relief amount even after 100 days. The insurance companies had also cheated the flood victims in the name of a one-time settlement. The government assurance that they would give Rs 5 lakh for the reconstruction of houses was not fulfilled. Even the bank loans were not postponed, power bills were not cancelled but they collected penalties on the bills. The government received several hundreds of crores as donations for flood relief but that amount was not passed on to the flood victims. The CPM demanded the chief minister to intervene in the matter and do justice to the victims.

CPM leaders B Ramana Rao, K Durga Rao, Ch Srinivas, SK Peer Saheb, T Pravin and others participated.

Later, the leaders including Babu Rao, DV Krishna, Kasinath, Sridevi, Boyi Satyababu and others went in a procession and submitted a memorandum to District Collector Lakshmisha at the Collectorate.