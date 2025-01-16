Live
- GDP will grow 6.8% in FY25: PHDCCI
- Srisailam: Five injured after car flips over
- LIC donates medical equipment to Ramakrishna Mutt
- UG system in Banaganapalle in next 2 ½ years: Janardhan Reddy
- Go Puja, Ravana Vahana Seva held in Srisailam
- Exports growth contracts by 1% to $38 bn in Dec
- Abhishek admits to infighting in TMC
- Congress backs Centre on Kejriwal’s prosecution
- Makar Sankranti Brahmotsavam at Srisailam underway with grandeur
- SC shields ex-IAS trainee officer Puja from arrest
Just In
Bus, railway stations witness rush as people return to work places
Highlights
Srikakulam: All bus and railway stations across the district witnessed rush of passengers on Wednesday as people returned to various places after the...
Srikakulam: All bus and railway stations across the district witnessed rush of passengers on Wednesday as people returned to various places after the three-day Sankrant festival. Migrant workers had reached their home towns across the district three days ago to celebrate the festival and started to return to their workplaces from here.
Srikakulam district is known for migrant workers and residents here go to places across the country for work. Most of the migrants are reaching their hometowns to celebrate Sankranti as part of tradition and offer prayers to their forefathers to seek their blessings. Huge rush of passengers was witnessed from Wednesday evening at different bus and railway stations in the district.
Next Story