Bus, railway stations witness rush as people return to work places

Srikakulam: All bus and railway stations across the district witnessed rush of passengers on Wednesday as people returned to various places after the three-day Sankrant festival. Migrant workers had reached their home towns across the district three days ago to celebrate the festival and started to return to their workplaces from here.

Srikakulam district is known for migrant workers and residents here go to places across the country for work. Most of the migrants are reaching their hometowns to celebrate Sankranti as part of tradition and offer prayers to their forefathers to seek their blessings. Huge rush of passengers was witnessed from Wednesday evening at different bus and railway stations in the district.