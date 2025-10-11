Cabinet nod for Google’s mega data centre in Vizag

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet on Friday approved investment proposals worth Rs 1.17 lakh crore that had been discussed at the recent State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) meeting, marking a major step in the state’s industrial expansion.

Information and Public Relations Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy, addressing the media later, announced that these investments are expected to create around 70,000 jobs across multiple sectors, including IT, energy, tourism, food processing, and defence manufacturing.

Parthasarathy said the Cabinet’s decisions align with a clutch of progressive policies: AP Clean Energy Policy, Food Processing Policy, Tourism Policy, IT GCC Policy, Industrial Development Policy, and Aerospace and Defence Policy. He said that the incentives proposed under these policies will be extended to attract large-scale investments and strengthen the state’s economic foundation.

Thehighlight of the Cabinet meeting was the approval of Google’s Rydon Infotech’s proposal to set up the country’s largest data centre in Visakhapatnam with an investment of Rs 87,520 crore. The government has allotted 480 acres of land at three locations in the district through the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC). The project includes an undersea cable connection from Singapore or another suitable international point to ensure global data linkages. The facility is expected to turn Visakhapatnam into a major digital infrastructure hub.

In the IT sector, Imaginative Techno Solutions received approval for its proposal to establish an IT logistics facility in Kapulapadu, Visakhapatnam, with an investment of Rs 140 crore, creating 2,600 jobs. The State government will provide 4.05 acres of land at Rs 2 crore per acre. Industrial growth also received a major boost. Shanvera Industries will set up an advanced carbon complex in Anakapalle, with an investment of Rs 2,600 crore and creating 800 jobs. Shree Cement will expand its cement plant in Palnadu with an investment of Rs 2,260 crore, adding 350 jobs.

Reliance Consumer Products will establish a food processing unit at Orvakal in Kurnool district with an investment of Rs 758 crore, providing 500 jobs. The government has allotted 120 acres of land for the project. Similarly, Godrej Agrovet Limited will invest Rs 208 crore in a food processing plant at Dwarka Tirumala, employing 66 people.

In the energy sector, the Cabinet approved Yakme Urjavan Limited’s Rs 2,000 crore solar power project of 400 MW AC and 580 MW DC capacity in Anantapur, employing 1,380 people. Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited also received approval for a similar 400 MW solar plant with an equal investment and employment potential. Chinta Green Energy Limited will set up a pumped storage energy project in Vizianagaram with an investment of Rs 12,905 crore, creating 3,000 jobs. The government sanctioned 24 million cubic metres (MCM) of water annually from the Thotapalli Barrage, along with 1.5 MCM for evaporation losses.

The Cabinet also gave its nod to JK Mining Global Aerospace Limited’s proposal to invest Rs 510 crore in an aerospace components unit in Anantapur, providing 1,400 jobs. Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) will establish a defence production unit at Donabanda in Prakasam district with an investment of Rs 1,200 crore, generating 1,400 jobs. The government will allocate 317 acres for this project at Rs 7.73 lakh per acre.

Parthasarathy said these approvals will strengthen Andhra Pradesh’s industrial ecosystem and expand the State’s revenue sources. “With the rise in income through these investments, our welfare programmes for the poor can be implemented more effectively,” he said.

Additionally, the Cabinet sanctioned Rs 212.22 crore for constructing the Governor’s residential complex within the government complex area in Amaravati.