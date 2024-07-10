Call to check ganja cultivation with alternative crops

Paderu (ASR District): District collector AS Dinesh Kumar took part in meeting conducted on the eradication of Ganja at Collectorate on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Ganja cultivation can be eradicated only by spreading alternative crops. He clarified that if strong measures are taken to prevent the cultivation of Ganja through alternative crops, the youth can be saved from being misled.

He suggested that those cultivating Ganja should be identified by the police department, explain the problems caused by Ganja and the benefits of alternative crops, and attract them towards change.

SP Tuhin Sinha spoke virtually. The area under cultivation of Ganja, measures being taken against the cultivators, registered cases and the changes brought about by the transition were explained to the collector.

He said that Pedabayalu, Chintapalli, G Madugula, GK Vedi, Araku, Paderu, Hukumpeta, and the other two mandals were affected by Ganja cultivation. Ganja cultivation has been identified in about 7,500 acres.

Cultivation of Ganja decreased to 1,039 acres last year as a result of the transformation programme of the police department. He said that they are favouring alternative crops like silver oak and coffee.

He instructed to strengthen the checks at the check-posts to prevent the transportation of Ganja. Forest, Agriculture, Horticulture, Revenue departments, DRDA should pay attention to the prevention of Ganja cultivation. Joint Collector Bhavana Vashist, ITDA Project Officer V Abhishek, DFO Vinod Kumar, DRO B Padmavati, SEB DSP Srinivasa Rao, DRDA PD V Murali, DEO P Brahmaji were present.