Call to create awareness on govt school education

Bhimavaram: West Godavari district Collector Chadalawada Nagarani has directed education officials to prioritise government school admissions through proactive door-to-door awareness campaigns for parents.

During a review meeting on Friday, she addressed SSC results, government school enrollment, 25% reservation for disadvantaged students, out-of-school children admissions, and APAAR ID registration. Emphasising the quality education and facilities in government schools, she urged officials to dispel parental misconceptions about private schools.

Nagarani also highlighted Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Education Minister N Lokesh’s focus on increasing literacy and school development. She stressed the need for village and mandal-level awareness plans, involving officials and teachers in door-to-door outreach. While noting the district’s 82.15% SSC pass rate (ranking 16th), she aimed for further improvement. Instructions were given to organise special classes for supplementary exams to be held from May 19 to 28 and to prioritise single-parent and orphaned children for the 25% quota admissions scheduled from April 28 to May 15.

The Collector also addressed the pending APAAR ID registrations (32,723 students) and the need to prevent dropouts, particularly in grades 6-8. The meeting concluded with the unveiling of an admission campaign pamphlet and poster.

DEO E Narayana, Samagra Shiksha APC P Shyamsunder, GSWS officer Y Dosi Reddy, Deputy EOs, DEO Office AD N Satyanarayana, MEOs, and others participated in this meeting.