Call to donate eyes to gift sight to blind
Cornea transplantation would provide sight once again to the visually-challenged persons, said Dr G Samaram while addressing the valedictory meeting of eye donation fortnight celebrations organised by Swetcha Gora Eye Bank at Atheist Centre here on Wednesday.
Vijayawada : Cornea transplantation would provide sight once again to the visually-challenged persons, said Dr G Samaram while addressing the valedictory meeting of eye donation fortnight celebrations organised by Swetcha Gora Eye Bank at Atheist Centre here on Wednesday.
He appealed to the students to take the message of eye donation to a large audience to encourage them to donate eyes. As part of the fortnight celebrations, the Eye Bank organised elocution, essay writing and painting competitions for the students on the subject-- eye donation. Presiding over the meeting, secretary of Vasavya Mahila Mandali Rashmi said cornea blindness could be effectively eradicated if many people donated eyes.
The students were given prizes and certificates in the competitions. Kala Sagar who was the judge of the painting competition was felicitated. Earlier, manager of Eye Bank D Ravi Kumar welcomed the gathering and Dr Deeksha proposed a vote of thanks. Dr Maru, Motukuru Arun Kumar, Mahboob Azam and others participated.