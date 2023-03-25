Call to educate people on TB disease

Kurnool: The medical department staff organised awareness rallies across Kurnool and Nandyal districts to educate people about tuberculosis disease on Friday. Addressing the gathering on the occasion of World Tuberculosis Day, Community Health Officer of Pulimaddi village in Nandyal mandal, Sujatha said that TB was a contagious disease and added there was every chance of spreading the disease if the infected patient coughs or sneezes.

The virus would travel in the air and enter the bodies of people. If anyone was detected with the symptoms of cough and sneeze, she suggested them to immediately contact the nearest doctor at the government hospital and undergo medical checkup. She advised the patients not to approach private hospitals in this regard. She said the x-ray and other tests would be done at free of cost at all government general hospitals.





If a patient is found suffering with the disease after conducting a series of tests, she stated the hospital authorities would supply medicines sufficient for six months free of cost. The community health officer said there was no need to panic as there are a plenty of medicines available to cure the disease. She pointed out the disease infected patients should use the medicines regularly without fail for six months. After completion of course, she suggested the patients get a medical checkup from the concerned doctors at the government hospital. Village sarpanch Raghurami Reddy, secretariat ANM, Dastagiramma, Asha workers, Anganwadi staff and others participated in the rally.



