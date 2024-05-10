  • Menu
Cantonment Ward-7 Leaders Rally Support for Congress Party Candidate

Cantonment Ward-7 Leaders Rally Support for Congress Party Candidate
A gathering of colony presidents and general secretaries from Cantonment Ward-7 convened at Ravi Colony Park, led by Mallikarjuna Rao and Narsimha, to show their support for the Cantonment Congress Party candidate Sriganesh Garu.

During the meeting, Sriganesh Garu expressed his determination to secure victory as Cantonment MLA, alongside endorsing Katnam Sunitha Mahender Reddy for Malkajgiri MP.

The event also saw the esteemed presence of Election Observer Laxman Rao Goud, who graced the occasion as the chief guest. The meeting served as a platform for political discourse and strategic planning, highlighting the collaborative efforts of local leaders in shaping the electoral landscape in Cantonment Ward-7.

