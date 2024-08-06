CBN reveals new avatar

Vijayawada: The first Collectors’ Conference after the NDA alliance government came to power in the state proved to be a different one and on e could see traces of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of 1995.

There were no long speeches. It was purely a business-like session. Naidu presented a brief roadmap with a clear message that it is not only the state that needs to be reconstructed but even the reputation of the bureaucrats needs to be restored to its past glory.

He said the southern state's bureaucracy was regarded as one of the best in the country, which produced successive Central IT secretaries and also a couple of apex bank governors.

Some bureaucrats also went on to work in the Bretton Woods institution World Bank. But, in the last five years it fell to the level of being considered ‘untouchable’ in Delhi. If it is a small mistake it can be corrected but when reputation is devastated it requires extra efforts to rebuild it.

Naidu said it is nearly two months since the new government had been formed, but officers were still not out of the hangover of the work culture they got used to in the last five years.

He said, “when I said get cracking and set up EV charging stations, you people say that you would submit reports. I don’t want reports, I want action.” In another instance, when he mentioned about celebrating the National Handloom Day at Chirala on Wednesday, the officials said, “Sir we are doing it at Vijayawada.” Naidu asked them if they had any problem in holding in Chirala. He said programmes need to be held in rural areas only then they will have an impact.

“Collectors need to adopt a humanitarian approach and work in an innovative manner to win the confidence of people. Governance has to be people-centric not bureaucratic-centric. Collectors should listen to the grievances MLAs would bring to their notice. Don’t use abusive language or show attitude, sit with them and find solutions within the framework of rules. Work with a human face,” he told the Collectors.