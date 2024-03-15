Live
- First Cut Film Factory presents ‘Arjunudi Geetopadesam’ with Varalakshmi Sarathkumar in the lead
- LS polls 2024: Ace pollster analyses impact of CAA, Rahul’s Nyay Yatra
- Men must help wives in kitchen: Sudha Murty's advice to young couples
- Mumbai abuzz about Big B's health: Admitted to hospital, undergoes angioplasty
- IIT Kanpur organises 'Suicide Prevention Gatekeeper Training'
- BSP pledges to regain lost glory on Kanshi Ram’s anniversary
- Megastar’s ‘Vishwambhara’ gathers steam with star-studded cast
- Mythri Movie Makers announces collaboration with Ajith for ‘Good Bad Ugly’
- LS polls: Bent on contesting from Baramati, Shiv Sena leader Shivtare takes swipe at 'Pawar family'
- Goa Cabinet gives nod to private medical college in South
Just In
CEC to announce schedule for General elections tomorrow
The Central Election Commission is set to announce the schedule for the Lok Sabha and Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections tomorrow.
The Central Election Commission is set to announce the schedule for the Lok Sabha and Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections tomorrow. The announcement comes as candidates are finalized and the main parties gear up for intense election campaigns in the state.
In anticipation of the EC's announcement, the ruling YSRCP is preparing to announce its candidates for all 175 Assembly seats and 25 Lok Sabha seats simultaneously. Party leader and Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will make the announcement from YSR Ghat in Idupulapaya of YSR district.
The YSRCP has strategically finalised candidates for over 70 Assembly and 20 Parliament seats based on surveys and local conditions, with the complete list reportedly ready for official announcement tomorrow.
Meanwhile, the main opposition TDP is entering the elections in alliance with Janasena and BJP.