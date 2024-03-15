CEC to announce schedule for General elections tomorrow

The Central Election Commission is set to announce the schedule for the Lok Sabha and Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections tomorrow. The announcement comes as candidates are finalized and the main parties gear up for intense election campaigns in the state.

In anticipation of the EC's announcement, the ruling YSRCP is preparing to announce its candidates for all 175 Assembly seats and 25 Lok Sabha seats simultaneously. Party leader and Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will make the announcement from YSR Ghat in Idupulapaya of YSR district.

Press Conference by Election Commission to announce schedule for #GeneralElections2024 & some State Assemblies will be held at 3 pm tomorrow ie Saturday, 16th March. It will livestreamed on social media platforms of the ECI pic.twitter.com/1vlWZsLRzt — Spokesperson ECI (@SpokespersonECI) March 15, 2024

The YSRCP has strategically finalised candidates for over 70 Assembly and 20 Parliament seats based on surveys and local conditions, with the complete list reportedly ready for official announcement tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the main opposition TDP is entering the elections in alliance with Janasena and BJP.