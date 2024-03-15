  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

CEC to announce schedule for General elections tomorrow

CEC to announce schedule for General elections tomorrow
x
Highlights

The Central Election Commission is set to announce the schedule for the Lok Sabha and Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections tomorrow.

The Central Election Commission is set to announce the schedule for the Lok Sabha and Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections tomorrow. The announcement comes as candidates are finalized and the main parties gear up for intense election campaigns in the state.

In anticipation of the EC's announcement, the ruling YSRCP is preparing to announce its candidates for all 175 Assembly seats and 25 Lok Sabha seats simultaneously. Party leader and Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will make the announcement from YSR Ghat in Idupulapaya of YSR district.

The YSRCP has strategically finalised candidates for over 70 Assembly and 20 Parliament seats based on surveys and local conditions, with the complete list reportedly ready for official announcement tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the main opposition TDP is entering the elections in alliance with Janasena and BJP.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X