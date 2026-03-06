Census is the most reliable global measure for development: Nivas

Tirupati: Censusis the most reliable global measure for development, deciding factors like literacy rates, gender ratios, and population numbers, stated J Nivas, Director of Census Operations (DCO) for the State.

Along with district Collector Dr S Venkateswar, he attended the closing session of the first phase training programme on house listing and housing census at SV University here on Thursday.

Addressing the participants, Census Director Nivas stated that the upcoming 16th Census is the key process for nation building and stressed the need to count every person accurately. ‘The data collected will support growth at national, State, district, and village levels. The census process began in 1872 and shapes national plans each time,’ he added.

Nivas said that population data influences fund allocation from the Centre to States, stressing that missing even a few people can reduce recorded numbers, leading to loss of billions in funds for the State. This census will be fully digital, with results expected in six months instead of a year. A caste census will also help achieve social justice by providing true population details for better representation and welfare programmes. The Director called on enumerators to treat this as a ‘nation building exercise’ and ensure full participation.

District Collector and Principal Census Officer Dr S Venkateswar urged everyone to perform their duties with full dedication for success. He said training over the last three days included hands-on sessions in small groups and Tirupati's selection for this programme highlights its importance. Charge officers must master the subject to resolve field doubts independently and guide teams without higher intervention, he suggested.

The Collector informed that self-enumeration starts April 16, followed by house listing from May 1. All must study materials thoroughly and provide clear guidance. He said that building public trust is vital respect people's data, assure no misuse, speak friendly, record honestly, and seek local leaders' help. He suggested to use WhatsApp groups to share visit schedules in advance for better cooperation. He said charge officers should monitor field teams positively without pressure. The government offers incentives and facilities. Focus first on house listing before population enumeration.

The Coll ector expressed confidence that Tirupati district will complete the census smoothly and error-free. DRO Narasimhulu, RDOs Rammohan and Devendra Reddy, Deputy Commissioner Amaraiah, Tahsildars, MPDOs, censusteams were present.