Central forces deployed at Nagarjuna Sagar project, union Jal Shakti dept to hold meeting today

A meeting of the Union Jal Shakti Department will be held today on the Krishna Water dispute between the Telugu States Andhra Pradesh and Telangana at 11 am. The secretary of the department will meet the top officials of the water resources department of both the states, CSs and the chairman of the KRMB at Shrama Shakti Bhavan. Officials of the Central Hydropower Department will discuss the tensions at Nagarjuna Sagar Dam and the issues of Krishna river water transfer between Telugu states.

Meanwhile, Nagarjuna Sagar project was captured by the central forces. CRPF forces reached Sagar Dam at midnight. The entire Sagar Dam was taken over by the central forces. The Union Home Secretary spoke to the Chief Secretaries and DGPs of the two states yesterday evening. Central forces agreed to subjugate the two states. As a result, the Center sent CRPF forces at midnight.

On Thursday morning there was tension erupted at the Nagarjunasagar project after Andhra Pradesh police reached there to release the water from right canal. The Telangana police obstructed to it, which led to the tension. However, the centre has intervened and asked the Andhra Pradesh government to stop releasing the water and decided to hold a meeting.