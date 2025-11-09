Central officials to assess Montha Cyclone Damage in affected areas of AP

A delegation of central officials is set to visit cyclone-affected regions on the 10th and 11th of this month, led by Pousami Basu, Joint Secretary of the Union Home Ministry. The group, consisting of eight officials, will be divided into two teams to evaluate the damage across six districts.

On the morning of the 10th, the team will convene with state officials at the Disaster Management Authority office in Tadepalli to gather detailed information regarding the impact of the cyclone.

Following this meeting, one team will travel to Bapatla and Prakasam districts, while the other team will assess the situation in Krishna, Eluru, East Godavari, and Ambedkar Konaseema districts, focusing on crop and other losses.

To ensure effective coordination during the visit, Prakhar Jain, Director of the Disaster Management Authority, has been designated as the nodal officer, with ED Venkata Deepakan serving as the state-level liaison officer.