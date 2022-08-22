Centre keen on providing infrastructure to tribals: Min Arjun

Rampachodavaram (Asr District): Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda said that the Central government is committed to provide infrastructure to the tribals in all the States in the country and for this purpose, full-scale efforts are being made.

On Monday, the centenary of Rampa Rebellion was organised in Chinthapalli mandal headquarters in Alluri Sitarama Raju district with the participation of Kshatriya Seva Samiti.

Arjun Munda attended as one of the chief guests for the celebrations. He said that tribals have the characteristic of risking their lives for self-respect, which led to the Rampa Rebellion. He was proud to attend the meeting held in Chintapalli, where the police station was attacked by Alluri Sitarama Raju for the first time. He vowed to protect Jal (Water), Zamaan (People), and Jungle (Forest), which have been neglected so far. The Minister said that the Forest Right Act has been brought for the welfare of the tribals.

Union Culture and Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy called upon everyone to work together for the comprehensive development of tribal areas. He said that 11 families have been given house title deeds fulfilling the 75-year-old expectation of Gantanna Dora's descendants. He revealed that festivals will be organised in the name of Alluri Sitarama Raju in Bengaluru and Delhi as well.

State Deputy Chief Minister and Tribal Welfare Minister P Rajanna Dora said that the tribals should take inspiration from the struggles of Gamu Gantam Dora and Gamu Mallu Dora and follow in their footsteps. He said that proposals have been sent to develop the Alluri

Smriti Vanam at Krishnadevi Peta at a cost of Rs 66 lakh. Rajendrapalem will be developed as a tourist destination.

Araku MP G Madhavi, Paderu MLA K Bhagya Lakshmi and Kshatriya Seva Samiti president Pericharla Naga Raju spoke.

Bodi Dora, the grandson of Gamu Gantam Dora, a follower of Alluri, was honoured. House plots were given to the families of their descendants.

District Collector Sumeeth Kumar, SP Satish Kumar, Joint Collector J Siva Srinivas, Paderu ITDA Project Officer Ronanki Gopala Krishna and others were present.