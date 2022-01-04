Centre, State failed miserably to contain Covid: Chinta Mohan

Chittoor: Both Central and State governments have failed miserably to contain the pandemic Covid-19 during the last two years, said senior Congress leader and former MP Dr Chinta Mohan here on Tuesday.

Speaking to mediapersons at Kuppam, he alleged that the Centre was hiding figures pertaining to those who lost their lives in the country due to the pandemic. He said it was being declared that only 4 lakh persons had ldied due to Covid, whereas the actual death toll was much larger. He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was misleading people with regard to the pandemic.

He alleged that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was encouraging desecration of temples and idols. He regretted over miscreants vandalising statues of Dr B R Ambedkar and N T Rama Rao.

Chinta Mohan opined that the State government employees would be left with no option but to go on an indefinite strike to get their justified demands conceded by the YSRCP government. The former MP also came down heavily on Chandrababu Naidu for his failure to develop Kuppam constituency despite serving as the Chief Minister for 14 years.