Chakrasnanam Mahotsavam held at Tirumala today amid Vaikuntha Dwadashi
The Tirumala Tirupati is currently celebrating Vaikuntha Ekadashi and on the occasion of Vaikuntha Dwadashi on Sunday, the Chakrasnanam mahotsava was conducted by the temple priests in a traditional manner. The idols of Sridevi, Bhudevi, and Sri Malayappa Swamy from Srivari Temple, along with the Sudarshan Chakra Talwars, were taken in a procession through the streets of Tirumala.
Following the procession, Sridevi, Bhudevi, and Shri Malayappa Swamy underwent Tirumanjanam Shastroktanga, a ritual. The Sudarshan Chakra was then bathed in the holy Pushkarini water amidst the chanting of Vedic mantras by the priests before being brought back to the temple.
During this ceremony, various rituals such as Vishvaksenaradhana, Punyahavachanam, facial cleansing, incense offering, Chhatra Chamara Vyajana Darpanadi offering, and Rajopacharam were performed. The Chakrasnanam, or the ceremonial bath of the Sudarshan Chakra, was conducted to ensure the success of all services, the safety of the world, and the happiness of the devotees. The holy waters of this tirdha are believed to have the power to cleanse sins and bestow blessings upon those who seek it under divine influence.
Devotees are being allowed special entrance darshan and sarvadarshan through Vaikuntha on a daily basis. Those waiting in long queues for darshan are being provided with food, tea, coffee, and milk. TTD has made arrangements to accommodate approximately 70,000 people per day and around 8 lakh people over the course of 10 days, including special entrance darshan.